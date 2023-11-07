Proven welcomes chief people officer Makeba Bennett-Easy Loop Jamaica

PROVEN Group has announced the appointment of Makeba Bennett-Easy as the Chief People and Culture Officer, bringing her exceptional expertise and visionary leadership to drive the company’s regional human resources and culture initiatives.

Bennett-Easy has carved an illustrious path in organisational development, leveraging her profound understanding of human resources and related disciplines gathered over a remarkable 22-year career.

With a proven track record spanning her tenure in the telecommunications, banking, finance, and advocacy sectors, Makeba has held pivotal roles at prominent organizations, including Digicel, Columbus Communications Limited (Flow), First Global Bank, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, and Scotiabank.

Bennett-Easy brings to the table an exceptional blend of cultural transformation, organizational design, corporate governance, and talent acquisition, Proven said in a press release.

“Her strategic prowess and hands-on approach have consistently translated tactical business plans into impactful HR initiatives, fostering heightened productivity, profitability, and a deeply engaged workforce,” it added.

A graduate of the University of Leicester with a Master of Science in Human Resources Management and Training and a Post Graduate Certification in Training and Human Resources Development, Bennett-Easy is a passionate advocate for mentorship and coaching, especially for young women. Her involvement in various boards, including The MultiCare Youth Foundation and Crime Stop, reflects her dedication to community development and social impact.

In her new role as the Chief People and Culture Officer, Makeba will play a pivotal role in shaping PROVEN’s ethos and defining leadership practices across all organisational levels. With her comprehensive understanding of talent development, employee engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, she will serve as a key strategic partner to the Group CEO and the executive leadership team, providing invaluable insights on all people-related matters.

“Makeba’s appointment signifies PROVEN’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity, further solidifying its position as a regional leader in the Wealth, Bank, Properties, and the private capital Industry. With her global mindset and transformative leadership, she is set to spearhead our journey towards sustained success and organisational brilliance.”- Christopher Williams, Co-Founder and CEO, PROVEN Group.