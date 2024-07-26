‘Pryce-less’ moment Michaela Blyde saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Arguably one of the players with the most impressive resumes in rugby sevens, Michaela Blyde went into full “fan girl” mode when she spotted triple Olympic champion and 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Paris ahead of the official start of the Olympic Games.

She even used the hashtag “fangirl” in a clip she shared to TikTok of herself reacting upon catching a glimpse of the Jamaican sprint legend.

If you ask us, Blyde’s reaction was definitely “Pryce-less”!

@michaelablyde I just saw royalty. How do I become Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s friend? 😭#olympics2024#paris2024#fangirl#jamaicaathletics♬ original sound – Michaela Blyde

In the clip, she is seemingly brought to tears, and exclaims, “I just saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce!”

Blyde, a New Zeland professional rugby sevens player who became the first female to win back-to-back World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year titles and was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning side at the Tokyo Games in 2020, captioned the clip:

I just saw royalty. How do I become Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s friend?

And, by the comments from TikTok users, the rugby sevens star has gained some new fans who’ll be rooting for her at Paris 2024, just by the admiration she displayed for Jamaica’s darling of track and field.