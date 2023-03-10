PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha Loop Jamaica

PSG: Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Doha

2 hrs ago

PSG’s Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after injuring himself during the French League One football match against Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena).

PARIS (AP) — Neymar underwent season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) said.

The 31-year-old Brazil forward “was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha,” the Qatari-backed club said in a statement.

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

“The player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment,” PSG said.

Neymar was injured on Feb. 19 in a 4-3 win over Lille. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.

The Brazilian has been sidelined by foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining PSG for a record 222 million euros (then $262 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

