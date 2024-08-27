PSOJ anticipates smooth transition for Ministry of Finance portfolio

PSOJ anticipates smooth transition for Ministry of Finance portfolio
PSOJ anticipates smooth transition for Ministry of Finance portfolio

Congratulates Dr Nigel Clarke on IMF appointment

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke leave his government post to serve as deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) extends its congratulations to Dr Nigel Clarke on the announcement of his appointment as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This appointment marks a significant milestone, as Dr Clarke becomes the first citizen of Jamaica, the Caribbean, or Central America to serve at this level in the IMF’s 80-year history.

The PSOJ  went on to commended Dr Clarke for his distinguished tenure as Minister of Finance and the Public Service. His adept management of the portfolio’s responsibilities has contributed to Jamaica’s economic stability and progress.

Given the historic nature of this appointment, the PSOJ expresses its pride in seeing Dr Clarke assume this prestigious role at the IMF, which is a testament to his capabilities and the respect he has earned in the international financial community.

“As we anticipate Dr Clarke’s transition to his new role, the PSOJ emphasises the importance of a seamless handover of his ministerial responsibilities. We trust that the government will ensure continuity in fiscal stability and maintain vigilant, prudent management of the critical policies within this portfolio,” the PSOJ said.

The organisation said it looks forward to ongoing engagement with the government on matters within this portfolio.

“We are committed to building upon the gains that have been made and working collaboratively towards further success in Jamaica’s economic development.”

At the same time, the PSOJ expressed that its confidence Clarke’s extensive experience and deep understanding of Jamaica’s and the Caribbean’s economic landscape will significantly enhance the IMF’s perspective on the region.

This appointment presents a unique opportunity for improved advocacy and more tailored policy development, leading to more effective and context-sensitive IMF relations with the region, the PSOJ noted.

