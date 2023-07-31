PSOJ concerned, speaks out about actions of leaders Loop Jamaica

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says recent events in the country have caused deep concern within its group, and as such, it is speaking out.

Outlining the issues in a release Monday evening – all of which involve people in leadership positions, including statements by the head of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF) Corporal Rohan James and People’s National Party General Secretary Dayton Campbell – the PSOJ said it feels compelled to address the issues as they impede the progress of the nation’s development.

Statement by JPF Chair, Corporal Rohan James

Regarding the recent statements made by the Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, the PSOJ said it believes his remarks were misplaced, inappropriate for the event and displayed a severe lack of judgement.

“Institutions, especially those representing law enforcement, should exemplify the highest moral standards,” the PSOJ said, adding that it is awaiting more information on his interdiction.

“Disgraceful” statements by PNP General Secretary

Weighing in on the recent statement by Campbell during a political conference in Clarendon North Western, referencing Minister Vaz, the PSOJ described it as “absolutely disgraceful”.

“We have consistently urged our political leaders to elevate their standards of behaviour and speech in the political arena. It is unacceptable to witness leaders engaging in conduct that undermines the principles of respect and decency.

“Dayton Campbell’s display of vulgarity on the political stage is reprehensible and sets a troubling example for our society,” it added.

The body of business leaders also said the group is alarmed by the apparent lack of response from the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, who, according to the PSOJ, “seemed complicit in this unprofessional conduct by smiling, nodding in agreement on stage, and failing to address his colleague’s disorderly behaviour”.

“As leaders, it is crucial that we hold each other accountable for our actions, and we expect nothing less than the highest level of integrity from those in positions of authority,” the PSOJ said, adding that it is imploring all leaders to be mindful of their actions and words, recognising their significant impact on shaping the nation’s character.

The organisation went on to call on all individuals in leadership positions to lead by example, fostering an environment of mutual respect and upholding the values that are essential for the growth and prosperity of Jamaica, instead of indulging in a headlong race to the bottom to surpass each other in vitriol and indecency.

“The PSOJ believes in respect for each other. There will always be differing opinions, but we must treat each other with respect and not set out to destroy the dignity of those on the other side as we seek to resolve issues,” the release said

Disciplinary measures against attorney-at-law Isat Buchannan

The PSOJ vehemently denounces the “venomous and misogynistic” attack against the Director of Public Prosecutions, which was captured in a video in which Buchannan, who has since resigned as chair of the PNP’s HR Committee, quoted a convict’s derogatory statement directed towards the DPP.

“Such demeaning statements directed at the individual tasked with leading our fight against criminals are wholly unacceptable and starkly contrary to all standards of civility and respect,” the PSOJ said.

It, therefore, called for punitive and/or disciplinary measures against Buchannan by the General Legal Counsel and the Jamaica Bar Association.

“It is essential that the legal profession maintains the highest ethical standards, and actions that undermine the dignity of public office must not go unaddressed,” it said.

De-politicise constitutional amendments for DPP and AG

The PSOJ also urge the political directorate to refrain from politicising the constitutional amendments for the increase of the retirement age of the DPP and Auditor General (AG).

“We align ourselves with the observations made by the Jamaica Bar Association regarding the untidy management of this situation, which does not reflect good governance.

“The Constitution mandates that the offices of the DPP and Auditor General remain free from political interference or impediment. Therefore, all matters about these offices must be handled with the utmost adherence to due process and impartiality,” the organisation said.

It called on the Government to allow sufficient time for all required representatives to ventilate legislative matters, including public consultation.

Reinstatement of the political ombudsman office

Finally, the PSOJ said amidst the recurring instances of political misconduct, the urgent need to reinstate the Office of the Political Ombudsman becomes increasingly apparent.

“We advocate for the political ombudsman to be vested with the necessary powers to effect meaningful sanctions, ensuring accountability and fairness in our political landscape,” the PSOJ said.

It added that it must underscore its rejection of the seeping anarchy that empowers persons to feel that they can do or say anything they please, irrespective of the truth or the harm that will be inflicted on others or society.

“Additionally, we denounce acts of incivility that result in a breakdown of the environment required to come to a consensus and diminish our ability to work together in harmony in the best interests of the nation.

“As the PSOJ, we remain committed to promoting values that strengthen our nation’s fabric and foster an environment of mutual respect and integrity. We urge all stakeholders to work together in upholding these principles, as they are essential for the growth and prosperity of Jamaica,” the group said.