PSOJ remembers trailblazing spirit of business icon Lascelles Chin Loop Jamaica

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has expressed profound sadness over the loss of Lascelles Chin.

Chin, the founder of the Lasco Group of Companies, died in the US on Saturday night.

In a release Sunday, the PSOJ said Chin dedicated his entire life to establishing an extraordinary entrepreneurial and philanthropic legacy that spans over six decades.

His unparalleled business acumen and trailblazing spirit were evident across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and data processing, it added.

Reflecting on his remarkable career, the PSOJ said it takes great pride in commemorating the life of a true titan of business whose selfless service contributed immensely to Jamaica’s economic development. His outstanding achievements, including his induction into The PSOJ Hall Of Fame in 2011, were duly recognised, the organization said.

“Mr Lascelles Chin stood as an exceptional role model within Jamaica’s business community, building an iconic brand that not only created thousands of job opportunities for Jamaicans but also provided cost-effective, high-value goods and services through LASCO Manufacturing, Distributors, and Financial Services.

“With an immense commitment to corporate social responsibility, Mr Lascelles Chin made an invaluable contribution through his charity, the LASCO Chin Foundation. The Foundation contributed significantly to law enforcement, educators, medical professionals, at-risk youth, sports, education, health and environmental sustainability,” the PSOJ said.

The distinguished service of many civil servants has been recognised and celebrated through the annual Lasco Awards for Teacher, Principal, Nurse and Police Officer Of The Year.

“With the passing of Lascelles Chin, our nation has lost a patriot who generously shared his knowledge and expertise to drive our country’s progress,” the PSOJ said, adding that his passing is a great loss.