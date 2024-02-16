PSOJ urges reform of work permit system to tackle labour crunch Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s leading private sector lobby group is urging for the reform of the work permit system to facilitate the hiring of skilled workers within the country.

Metry Seaga, President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), underscored the pressing need for skilled labour across all sectors amidst a record-low unemployment rate of approximately 4.2 per cent.

“Jamaica’s total factor productivity per worker lags behind most other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. To address this Jamaica needs to address the skills gap”, Seaga said at the PSOJ’s press briefing on Thursday (February 15).

He disclosed that bringing in a skilled worker from abroad can be eight months or longer.

“That does not work for business. If we buy a piece of equipment or machinery, we need to use it today – not six, eight or 12 months away”, Seaga said.

L-R: George Overton, PSOJ VP, Sacha Vaccianna-Riley, executive director, Metry Seaga, PSOJ president, Marian Ross-Ammar, VP and Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr, VP.

The PSOJ head said that the process remains lengthy, costly and bureaucratic, hindering the importation of critical workers.

He said bringing a skilled employee “could take a couple of hundred thousand dollars”. to obtain the necessary permits.

“It should not be expensive, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. However, it is still significantly less than not doing the activity or waiting for persons to go through the process of learning internationally” Seaga stated.

He said the PSOJ was working closely with the government to create an efficient system to apply annually for work permits.

“From a private sector perspective importation of labour is short-term, and not a catch-all solution” to boost Jamaica’s economic growth,” Seaga noted.

These foreign workers would then transfer their knowledge to local employees, thus transforming a temporary fix into a lasting advantage, Seaga noted.

He indicated that overseas investors could not proceed with projects because of the unavailability of skilled workers.

“We cannot have investors coming into our country and asking us, where are we going to get labour from to fund our projects that need thousands of workers when you are telling us that your unemployment rate is almost at zero”, Seaga said.

Seaga said “every single sector” was affected by the worker shortage. He said for example one hotel reportedly lost 69 workers to the cruise ship sector in one year.

Commenting on the job readiness of students coming out of school, Seaga said: “Our education system has failed us since Independence” but hoped that the recent increase in salaries for teachers would be a step in the right direction in addressing the problem.

Other issues the PSOJ said need to be tackled to achieve economic growth include digital transformation, renewable energy, environment and climate change and crime reduction.