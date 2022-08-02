PSRA working to transform private security industry in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Executive Director of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), Rick Harris, says the agency is working to transform the private security industry by providing solutions that will improve regulation and monitoring, expand access to its services and improve ease of doing business and increase compliance in the industry.

With that in mind, the PSRA is executing a rigorous drive to continually improve its products and services. It seeks to boost its support for private security personnel and organisations, and national security as a whole.

To further improve services and access, the PSRA now has a Mobile Registration Unit (MRU) which travels across the island to facilitate registrations and renewal of licences for individuals and companies.

The authority has fully embraced a digital approach for most of its services; applications for renewal of security personnel licences can be completed online and direct banking is an accepted method of payment for all registration/licensing services.

The PSRA will also facilitate employment opportunities, as private security companies can now access a database with licensed private security personnel who are registered and available for employment. This, along with access to private security personnel registration history, will ensure that fit and proper professionals are selected by registered private security firms to provide security services island-wide.

With demand growing for private security services, Harris believes that the authority is on the right path as it seeks to support the nation’s security needs.

Over 300 private security companies and more than 27,000 private security personnel are currently registered with the PSRA, in comparison to little more than 17,000 personnel at the end of March 2012.

“The private security industry is critical for Jamaica’s growth and the island’s national security needs. It is, therefore, our vision to become a progressive and proactive regulator that provides the support that is required to advance the industry, improve its standards, and increase access to private security personnel and service providers across the island. With our new services and access, we hope to develop a private security industry that is well regulated and ready to perform and serve Jamaica,” Harris said.

The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) was formed to monitor and regulate the private security industry. The body was created in 1992 and is a department under the Ministry of National Security.