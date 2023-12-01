PSTEB gets 74 new motorbikes Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) on Friday received an additional 74 new bikes valued at approximately $64 million.

The new complement will take the total number of motorcycles acquired for the JCF since financial year 2018-2019 to 435 at a cost of more than $300 million.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St Andrew, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said the handover is signal of the Government’s commitment to build out the strength of the police force in all areas to ensure public safety and good order in the society.

“It gives them the capacity to deal with the emerging criminal actors who are adapting and evolving into all kinds of approaches to their criminal activities,” said Chang.

He said PSTEB has done a tremendous job since it was established, adding that they have demonstrated an effectiveness in reducing criminal activities and bringing about public order.

The minister also cited that the JCF’s Quick Response Teams play a pivotal role in efforts to restore order, by supporting response in townships across the island.

“The bikes, they ride them hard, they work hard and, therefore, they don’t last as long as you would want, but they are maintaining them well and that is why we have to keep adding. We expect that in due course, the Quick Response Teams will be in all parishes,” stated Chang.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang (centre), is shown a few of the 74 new bikes for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Kevin Blake (right), at the handing-over of the bikes at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St Andrew on December 1. In the background (from left) are Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey and head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie.

Quick Response teams are currently located in the Corporate Area, St Catherine North and South, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St James and St Ann. Plans are in place to expand to Hanover and St Mary.

“The Quick Response Teams are elite in the JCF. They are well-trained; they handle the bikes well, and their interest out there is to prevent (illegal activities).

“They are prepared, and for those who like to disregard the efficiency of the police force and take them on, I am just reminding them that they are trained, not only in riding well, but they are trained to take on the combatants effectively and efficiently,” the minister said.

He added that the Quick Response Teams are a critical part of safety, especially at this time of the year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Kevin Blake, said mobility is essential in responding effectively to citizens’ need for policing services.

“Our ability to deliver timely response is critical in effective policing. In enhancing our visibility in communities, other public spaces and all roadways, these 48 Yamaha and 26 CB Twister motorcycles will enhance our commitment to citizen safety and help us to create communities and a nation that is resilient to crime and disorder,” said Blake.