PSVI takes Pfizer vaccines to schools | Loop Jamaica

In a quest to help get children back into the classrooms, the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) has collaborated with high schools to get students and the wider school community vaccinated.

PSVI has recently partnered with Campion College and St Andrew High School for Girls to administer the Pfizer vaccine. The aim is to get the vaccination rates of those institutions to at least 65 per cent of the population – the rate earmarked for the safe return to in-person instructions for students.

During the vaccination sessions held last week, the parents and guardians of the students received AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Adults who were due the second dose of Pfizer were also accommodated.

President of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Patsy Edwards-Henry (left) makes a point to Keeva Ingram, principal of St Andrew High School for Girls, during the PSVI Vax Day at the school on November 9.

“We know that we want our girls back. We want them back in the space. Yes, we won’t have all of them at the same time, but at least we’ll have some of the girls here, where we can engage with them and have more meaningful instruction,” said Keeva Ingram the principal of St. Andrew High School, during the Vax Day exercise at her school.

Noting that the school’s administration is taking the “bull by the horn”, Ingram said: “we are going to invest in our girls because we know that this is important for them to be back in school”.

The PSVI, which began administering vaccines to the productive sector since July 29, has so far facilitated the vaccination of more than 33,000 people.