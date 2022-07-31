‘Psycho’ evaluation ordered before sentencing of serial rapist Loop Jamaica

The highly anticipated sentencing of the fitness trainer who confessed to terrorising several women by sexually assaulting and robbing them in Portmore, St Catherine over a period of time, has again been delayed.

Chaddane Harris, who is also a gym instructor, was expected to be sentenced by High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Thursday.

However, the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the confessed sexual predator.

The sentencing has been rescheduled for October 11 to facilitate the evaluation being conducted, and the subsequent report being prepared and submitted to the prosecution and defence.

This is the second time that Harris’ sentencing has been delayed after he pleaded guilty in April to six counts of rape and four counts of grievous sexual assault.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary and larceny, and one count of wounding with intent. The latter offence involved Harris stabbing one of his female victims.

The convict was further remanded in custody until October.

The allegations are that several women who were mainly single, were preyed upon by Harris between 2014 and 2019 in several communities in Portmore.

His modus operandi involved him holding up his victims at knifepoint, then sexually assaulting them and later robbing them of their personal items.

In one case, Harris stabbed a bank employee multiple times.