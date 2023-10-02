‘Psycho’ report expected before next court date for ‘cop-killing wife’ Loop Jamaica

Arrangements are being made for the long-awaited forensic psychiatric evaluation report which is to be conducted on Kacey-Ann Blair, the woman who is accused of brutally murdering her husband, 41-year-old Police Constable Damien Blair, in Somerset, Manchester in May of this year, to be done on October 2.

The evaluation was expected to be done long before Kacey-Ann’s appearance in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

However, the judge informed that it was not conducted, but it is anticipated that the evaluation will be done before the next mention date of October 19.

Kacey-Ann was further remanded in custody until then.

The more detailed evaluation will determine, among other things, the accused woman’s state of mind at the time of the incident.

The accused woman is charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition, all in relation to the brutal killing of her husband at their home on May 29, 2023.

Reports from the Mandeville police were that about 6:25 pm on May 29, Damien Blair was reportedly shot inside his home by his wife. He ran from the house, but collapsed at his gate, where further wounds were inflicted on him with a hammer, the police said.

His colleagues were summoned and on their arrival, the policeman was seen lying in a pool of blood.

His wife was found inside the house, also in a pool of blood, with a laceration to her wrist, the police said.

They were both taken to hospital, where the lawman was pronounced dead and his widow was admitted in stable condition under police guard until her release from hospital into police custody, following which she was charged.

According to residents, the couple had a stormy relationship and Blair was reportedly a long-time victim of domestic violence from his wife, who is said to be in her mid-30s.