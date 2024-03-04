‘Psycho’ report ordered for farmer implicated in labourer’s murder Loop Jamaica

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a farmer who allegedly used a stone to inflict head wounds to a man, resulting in his death in Junction, St Elizabeth last year.

Christopher DaCosta, otherwise called ‘Boswell’, a farmer of Overhill district, St Elizabeth, appeared in the parish court last week.

He is charged with the murder of 62-year-old Rupert Cunningham, a labourer of Downs district in Watson Hill, Manchester.

During court proceedings, Senior Parish Judge Broderick Smith ordered DaCosta, who is mentally challenged, to undergo further psychiatric evaluation.

The findings should be prepared and submitted to the court by the next court date, which was set for April 10.

DaCosta was remanded in custody until then.

Reports are that about 4:50 pm on Monday, June 27, 2023, Cunningham was walking along a dirt path when DaCosta approached him and engaged him in a conversation.

It is further alleged that Cunningham subsequently continued walking along the roadway when DaCosta kicked him, and he fell to the ground.

DaCosta then used a stone to hit Cunningham on his head repeatedly, causing wounds that bled.

The police were alerted and the wounded man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, DaCosta was arrested and formally charged after he underwent an interview session in the presence of his attorney.