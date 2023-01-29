‘Psycho test’ for 60-y-o murder accused who professed to be ‘God’ Loop Jamaica

A 60-year-old man who is accused of killing a man who had a physical disability, is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as a result of his behaviour in court, where he professed to be ‘God’.

Alexander Page is charged with the stabbing death of 57-year-old Isaiah Atkinson.

After being remanded in police custody until February 10, Page could be heard saying his name is “God”.

When enquiries were made about his legal representation, the accused man said he did not need the services of a lawyer because he is an attorney.

The senior parish judge in court then ordered the psychiatric evaluation.

The allegations are that on Tuesday, January 17 at about 7am, Atkinson’s body was found with stab wounds in bushes at the intersection of the Salt Pond main road and the Spanish Town bypass road in St Catherine.

It is believed that Atkinson who suffered from a physical impairment, was murdered sometime after he completed his daily activities of begging at the stoplight at the intersection the day before his body was found.

Following a probe, the police arrested Page, and he was subsequently charged with murder.