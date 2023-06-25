Psychological test ordered for wife who allegedly killed cop husband Loop Jamaica

The woman who is accused of brutally murdering her husband, 41-year-old Police Constable Damien Blair, in Somerset, Manchester last month, has been remanded in police custody for a forensic psychiatric evaluation to be conducted on her.

Kacey-Ann Blair appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday. This was after her case was transferred to the High Court on a voluntary bill of indictment proffered by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Blair is charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition, all in relation to the brutal killing of her police husband at their home on May 29.

During the court proceedings, Blair’s attorney, Tamika Harris, asked for the forensic psychiatric evaluation to be conducted on her client.

The more detailed evaluation will determine, among other things, the accused woman’s state of mind at the time of the incident.

High Court Judge, Justice Leighton Pusey, also asked for a medical report from the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester, where the accused woman was admitted for days following her husband’s killing, to be obtained.

The evaluation and medical report are expected to be available by Blair’s next court on July 19.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 6:25 pm on May 29, Blair was reportedly shot inside his home by his wife.

He ran from the house, but collapsed at his gate, where further wounds were inflicted to him with a hammer, the police said.

His colleagues were summoned and upon their arrival, Blair was seen lying in a pool of blood.

His wife was found inside the house, also in a pool of blood, with a laceration to her wrist, the police said.

They were both taken to hospital, where Blair was pronounced dead and his widow admitted in stable condition until her reported release from hospital last Monday.

According to residents, the couple had a stormy relationship, and Blair was reportedly a long-time victim of domestic violence from his wife who is said to be in her mid-30s.