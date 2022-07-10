Public Advisory: St Andrew road closures for carnival parades | Loop Jamaica

The public is being advised that the Bacchanal and Jamaica Carnival parades will be held on Sunday, July 10.

No motorcyclists, pedal cyclists or handcarts will be allowed in the parades. The police are advising motorist to utilise designated parking areas as failure to comply can result in motor vehicles being towed.

In a release, the police said the necessary Traffic Management Plan will be implemented, which will result in temporary road closures and traffic diversions.

The following is a breakdown of traffic changes that will be made to facilitate the events.

BEFORE THE MARCH

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions:

HOPE ROAD

Hope Road between Trafalgar Road and Lady Musgrave Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9:30 am to midday. This closure is to facilitate the lining up of revellers along the roadway. All roads leading on will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Traffic travelling westerly along Hope Road will be diverted along Lady Musgrave Road and East Kings House Road.

Traffic travelling easterly along Hope Road will be diverted along Waterloo Road and Trafalgar Road.-

NB. Vehicles will access Andrews Memorial Hospital via Kingsway.

LADY MUSGRAVE ROAD

Lady Musgrave Road between Hope Road and Trafalgar Road and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11.m to 1pm. Traffic travelling along Hope Road intending to use Lady Musgrave Road will be diverted to use East Kings House Road.

Vehicles travelling along East Kings House Road wishing to use Lady Musgrave Road will be diverted to use the lower section of Hope Road towards Half-Way Tree Road direction.

Traffic travelling along Old Hope Road from Cross Roads direction or out of North Avenue (Swallowfield community) wishing to access Lady Musgrave Road, will be restricted and will continue along Old Hope Road.

TRAFALGAR ROAD

Trafalgar Road between Lady Musgrave Road and Hope Road and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 12pm to 1:45 pm Traffic travelling from the upper section of Lady Musgrave Road will be diverted onto Fairway Avenue, while traffic travelling from the lower section of Lady Musgrave Road will continue along Lady Musgrave Road.

Traffic travelling from Hope Road or Waterloo will not be allowed onto Trafalgar Road. Hope Road traffic will continue straight or turn onto Waterloo Road, while Waterloo Road traffic will use Hope Road.

HOPE ROAD

Hope Road between Ardenne Road and all roads leading on will be closed from 1pm to 3:30 pm.

Hope Road from Trafalgar Road to Ardenne Road and all roads leading on will be closed from 5:30 pm to 6.m.

TRAFALGAR ROAD

Trafalgar Road between Hope Road and Lady Musgrave Road and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 2:50 pm to 4pm.

Traffic travelling from Hope Road or Waterloo will not be allowed onto Trafalgar Road. Hope Road traffic will continue straight, or turn onto Waterloo Road, while Waterloo Road traffic will use Hope Road.

LADY MUSGRAVE ROAD

Lady Musgrave Road between Trafalgar Road and Oxford Road and all roads leading on will be closed from 3:50 pm to 4:30 pm.

Traffic travelling off North Avenue will be diverted onto Old Hope Road.

OXFORD ROAD

Old Hope Road to Knutsford Boulevard and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:20 pm to 5pm.

No traffic will be allowed to access Oxford Road unless going to the Marriott Court Yard or Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

KNUTSFORD BOULEVARD

Oxford Road to Trafalgar Road and all roads leading on will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:45 pm to 5:35 pm.

TRAFALGAR ROAD

Trafalgar Road between Knutsford Boulevard and Hope Road and all roads leading on will be closed from 5:10 pm to 6pm.