Public education programme on country’s laws to be implemented | Loop Jamaica

A public education programme, aimed at increasing the awareness of the laws of Jamaica, is to be implemented.

This was disclosed by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 7.

Malahoo Forte informed that the public education programme will augment awareness of the legislative process; the role of all stakeholders in the process; the need for full compliance with the law, and in particular with the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms; and the administrative/public law requirements for the exercise of statutory functions.

“The Ministry’s portfolio responsibility for the subject of legal education will transcend the provision of monthly subventions to the Norman Manley Law School, to further include implementation of a robust programme to augment technocrats’ knowledge and awareness of the laws which govern the operations of their entities, the legislative review process, and their role in the process,” she stated.

She added that the Ministry recognises the need to improve knowledge and understanding of legislation in each Ministry’s portfolio.

“Enhanced knowledge and understanding will reduce, if not prevent, the Government’s exposure to Court action and, ultimately, liability [and] it will also help improve confidence and integrity in government. I look forward, with much eagerness, to implementing the public education programme on the laws of Jamaica,” Malahoo Forte said.