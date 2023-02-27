Public figure Shelly-Ann Curran sued by businessman over SSL comment Loop Jamaica

Entertainment personality and internet talk show host, Shelly-Ann Curran is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from businessman Mark Croskery.

Croskery, CEO of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) up until six years ago, has taken Curran to court over a series of posts made on her YouTube talk show and her social media profiles, linking him to fraudulent activities and the scandal-rocked company.

The businessman has hired attorney-at-law, Monique Morrison, as he seeks damages for defamation, negligence, aggravated damages and legal costs.

“The matter is sub judice, therefore, I will limit my comment, however, yes I can confirm that a lawsuit has been filed against Ms Curran, who in our view has defamed Mr Croskery by making and or republishing false allegations,” Morrison told Loop News.

“Mr Croskery intends to use the court of law to defend his reputation against any and everyone who has sought to malign him without basis and we are confident justice will prevail.

According to documents filed in the Supreme Court on Friday, Croskery is seeking damages arising out of allegations made in one YouTube video, three Instagram posts and three Twitter posts published by the defendant Curran on or about the 23rd of January 2023.

Curran, who’s also an artiste manager and blogger, is the sole defendant in the defamation suit.

Morrison wrote in the particulars of claim that the words published by the defendant on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube “deceptively juxtaposed” her client “to an ongoing national scandal, which was alleging fraud by persons with the same family name as him, but with whom he was no longer involved in any business”.

The court document said: “Additionally, the assertion that he was a “fugitive” of the law inferred by the term ‘on the run’ is wholly false, in that, the claimant is not responsible for or connected to allegations of fraud facing the entity and had no reason to be ‘on-the-run’ nor was he ‘on-the-run’. “

Curran was also taken to task in the court documents for “without basis” attempting to connect Croskery to fraud at SSL which resulted in track legend Usain Bolt being fleeced.

According to the litigation filed against Curran, her “defamatory words were calculated and/or intended to and/or tended to injure and/or degrade and/or malign the claimant, exposing him to hatred, contempt and ridicule and therefore tended to lower him in the estimation of right-thinking members of society and within his profession”.

Morrison said the suit was filed after she wrote on behalf of her client to Curran who failed to remove the offending material from her various platforms or apologised.

Curran has 14 days to file a response to the lawsuit.