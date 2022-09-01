PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT: Molly e-cigarettes use jumps among students Loop Jamaica

Parents across the island have been urged to monitor their children in the wake of a rapid situational assessment revealing that the use of drugs, including Molly and e-cigarettes, are being widely used by students.

According to Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, the use of these drugs by mainly secondary school students is worrying and poses a public health threat.

He was speaking at a joint press conference between stakeholders of the Health and Wellness, and Education and Youth Ministries.

The Rapid Situational Assessment was carried out by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) among 160 students from 13 secondary schools across 13 parishes.

The students were interviewed on the drugs being used by students and its pattern of use. The findings will be used to formulate policy and the implementation of strategies to stem drug abuse among students.

In outlining some of the findings of the assessment, Tufton said the students identified party-drug Molly as being widely used among their peers.

According to medical professionals, Molly is a street name for MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), which takes the form of a capsule and alters mood and perception.

“Reports of pill parties, for example, have surfaced, accompanied by increasing concerns of increased substance abuse among secondary aged students,” Tufton said.

“Party drug Molly has emerged as among the more popular substances in use by adolescents. The students identified purchasing pills online or accessing it in communities.

“It enhances mood producing, stimulant-like effects, and drives the propensity for deviant behaviour, sexual activity in underage young people, and has high abuse potential. It also damages, from a clinical perspective, brain functions and cognitive functions,” he outlined.

“So, it (Molly) is a serious threat,” Tufton indicated.

He also shared that there is a rapid increase in students using e-cigarettes, alcohol-laced gummy bears, and edibles.

A reason behind the uptick in usage in such substances is being blamed on the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the ease of access in purchasing these harmful substances is also another factor behind the increase usage among teenagers.

“Vaping of tobacco products and cannabis, and the consumption of edibles are also dominating the drug space with our youths,” said Tufton.

“The findings of this assessment revealed a troubling ease of access to e-cigarettes for youngsters, with adults as their enablers. It also hints at the dangers of so-called ‘fun flavours’ of e-cigarettes.”

The minister shared that the consumption of tobacco through e-cigarettes is very popular in the school system, because it is easily camouflaged, making it “very difficult” for school administrators to identify and deal with.

He said e-cigarettes deliver a heavy dose of nicotine which alters the connection between brain cells, and can cause problems with learning.

Against the backdrop of the findings of the assessment, Tufton is imploring parents to have frank discussions with their children about the dangers of such drugs.

He said that in circumstances where parents cannot deal with the issues relative to drug abuse by their children, they should contact the health ministry or relevant agencies for assistance.

“I want to appeal… to parents and guardians to take to and to monitor their children.

“The reason why we are doing this is not to make anyone scared, but to make us sufficiently concerned and to say to parents and guardians observe things like mood swings, isolation, (and) deviant behaviours,” stated Tufton.

In addition, he advised parents to monitor the company that their children keeps.

Parents and students can also contact the NCDA at 876-926-9002, for assistance with drug abuse.