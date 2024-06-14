Public told to brace for delays at UHWI emergency department Loop Jamaica

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has sent out a release informing the public of anticipated delays within the Emergency Health Network System at the facility due to a significant increase in demand at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

“Since 2020, the number of patients visiting our Emergency Medical Department (EMD) has been rising steadily, with a 15% increase each year,” a release from senior officials at the hospital stated.

In 2023 alone, our facility attended to 43,272 patients, marking a significant increase from the 37,998 seen in 2022 and the 33,257 in 2020.

This surge in patient numbers, particularly those presenting with complications of chronic non-inflammatory diseases such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, cardiac emergencies, respiratory disorders including asthma and pneumonia, sepsis, and various infectious diseases, has placed an increased strain on our resources.

We want to reassure the public that while these conditions require immediate and specialized care, we prioritize patient treatment based on the severity of their condition, not on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Our triage system ensures that those with the most critical needs are attended to first. We understand the anxiety and inconvenience that waiting times can cause and deeply empathize with all our patients and their families.

Please be assured that UHWI remains committed to providing optimal and efficient patient care, and we are continuously working to improve our services to meet the growing healthcare needs of our country and the region.