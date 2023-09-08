Pulse and Palace record double-digit gains on Thursday Loop Jamaica

Pulse Investments and Palace Amusement led gains on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Pulse gained 17 per cent to $2.53, followed by Palace up 10 per cent to $1.77, and Everything Fresh up 9.5 per cent to $1.50.

The top decliners were CAC2000 down 20 per cent to $3.52, Firstrock down 15 per cent to US$0.034 and Sygnus Real Estate down 15 per cent to US$0.085.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 99 stocks of which 37 advanced, 49 declined and 13 traded firm.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 507.56 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 332,007.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,480,006 valued at $90,616,945.34.

The JSE Index declined by 707.07 points (0.22 per cent) to close at 318,533.87 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,619,694 valued at $79,408,764.84.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 16.62 points (0.44 per cent) to close at 3,800.94 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,860,312 valued at $11,208,180.50.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,632.39 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 352,159.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,602,787 valued at $79,365,705.17.

The JSE Select Index declined by 25.22 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 7,852.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,725,493 valued at $56,440,056.35.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.60 points (0.67 per cent) to close at 240.93 points and the volume traded amounted to 110,725 valued at $10,599.66.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 15,480,006 units valued at $90,616,945.34.