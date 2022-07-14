PUMA signs fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah | Loop Jamaica

Five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has signed with Global sports brand PUMA.

The 30-year-old Jamaican is set to boost the company’s roster of track and field athletes ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

She was last tied to the Nike brand, but that arrangement reportedly ended on a rocky note recently.

Thompson-Herah is the first woman in history to win the sprint double at consecutive Olympics, capturing gold in both the 100-metre and 200-metre at the 2016 Rio Olympics and again at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Aside from her historic Olympic achievements, she became the fastest woman alive when she ran 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA in 2021.

Reacting to the signing, PUMA CEO Bj?rn Gulden said: “We are thrilled that Elaine has chosen to join the PUMA family”.

“With her speed she embodies everything we stand for as a brand. Elaine ran the second fastest time in women’s history last year and is only 0.05 seconds off a world record. She really targets the 100-metre world record and we want to help her achieve that goal with our most innovative performance products.”

PUMA has a long history in track and field and has sponsored the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) since 2002. Thompson-Herah now joins her Jamaican compatriot, sprint superhero, world record holder and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

“PUMA just felt like the right fit, a company that has been working with the world’s fastest man for decades,” said Thompson-Herah.

“I’m excited to be part of such an elite group and can’t wait to get started. I really want to break the 100-metre world record. The current one has been undefeated for 34 years. Now is the time. I think there’s still a lot I can unleash,” she added.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.