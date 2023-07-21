Puma signs St Lucian track star Julien Alfred Loop Jamaica

St Lucia sprint sensation Julien Alfred has signed with German sportswear manufacturer Puma.

The announcement regarding this partnership was made on Puma’s social media channels on Friday, just before Alfred’s participation in the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, where she competed among a highly competitive field in the women’s 200m event.

Alfred clocked of 22.08 seconds, securing a commendable second-place finish behind Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion from Jamaica, who clinched victory with a time of 21.85 seconds.

“Julien is an incredible athlete, one we believe will continue to make history on the track,” said Puma’s head of sports marketing Pascal Rolling in a statement. “She is the true embodiment of forever faster and our ambition to be the fastest brand on the planet — we’re thrilled to have her join the Puma family.”

As a Puma athlete, Alfred will don the brand’s evoSPEED Tokyo Nitro track and field spikes, which features Puma Nitro Elite foam technology.

“Puma has such legendary status in athletics, so the decision to join their family was an easy one,” said Alfred. “I feel that together we can achieve great things on and off the track.”

The 22-year-old has climbed the rankings in the last year and half. In the 2022 NCAA season, Alfred was undefeated at 100 metres and won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This year, she became the first woman in NCAA history to break the seven second barrier at 60 metres, becoming the the all-time second fastest indoor sprinter for 60 and 200 metres. And earlier this month, she won the gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

Alfred, a former St Catherine High star, won her professional debut at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia on Sunday, clocking in at 9.89 to defeat the previously undefeated American Sha’Carri Richardson who ran 9.97.