Punters chasing millions at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

Upsetters from Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park have resulted in multimillion-dollar carryovers to Sunday’s nine-race meet, starting in the opening event with a Reggae 6 spillover of $6.5 million.

All exotic bets which closed on Saturday’s 10th race, the Knutsford Park Cup, won by 5-1 chance BUZZ CITY LIGHT, were also carried over, the Superfecta, Hi-Five, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Twilight 6, which will open at $3.5 million in the fourth race.

Whereas Jason DaCosta’s imported SHE’s MY DESTINY should get Reggae 6 bettors off to a flying start in the opening event set for 12:30 pm, another United States-bred, CLASSICAL ORB, appears to be a sound Twilight 6 banker.

CLASSICAL ORB, second time out for veteran trainer Colin Blair, lines up against eight rivals at seven and a half furlongs in the seventh event, his main rivals being leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s SIR JOHN and IT’S A BOY.

Though Blair hasn’t visited the winners’ enclosure in ages, CLASSICAL ORB’s first run from his barn was a promising one in which he had both DaCosta runners behind when finishing second to PRINCE MARSAHALL at nine furlongs, reporting off a three-month break on June 18.

Racing out of Ian Parsard’s yard, CLASSICAL ORB was a winner out of the mile chute in his previous race, beating CRUELLA on March 5.

The form of CLASSICAL ORB’s June 18 second-place run behind PRINCE MARSHALL has held true with third-place T BRADY returned eight days later to clock 1:18.4 at six and a half furlongs, beating IT’S A BOY by five and a half lengths.

IT’S A BOY, who finished fourth, a length behind CLASSICAL ORB, was never close to the importee for most of the event. When he won at a mile on May 21, IT’S A BOY had to depend on SIR JOHN as a rabbit.

SIR JOHN made all in his following race to win at seven furlongs to join IT’S A BOY up in class among non-winners-of-four, where they found PRINCE MARSHALL, off-the-break CLASSICAL ORB and T BRADY too hot to handle.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JULY 10

Race 1 – 1100m

She’s My Destiny (5)

Race 2 – 1000m Rd

Pakman (1)

Race 3 -1100m

Radical (4)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Fresh Cash (1)

Race 5 -1200m

Longie Lala (3)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Midnight Blue (5)

Race 7 -1500m

Classical Orb (7)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Basilicus (5)

Race 9 – 1200m

Tapit Good (6)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 1 – 1100m

She’s My Destiny (5)

Race 7 -1500m

Classical Orb (7)