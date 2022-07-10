Punters chasing millions at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

Upsetters from Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park have resulted in multimillion-dollar carryovers to Sunday’s nine-race meet, starting in the opening event with a Reggae 6 spillover of $6.5 million.
All exotic bets which closed on Saturday’s 10th race, the Knutsford Park Cup, won by 5-1 chance BUZZ CITY LIGHT, were also carried over, the Superfecta, Hi-Five, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Twilight 6, which will open at $3.5 million in the fourth race.
Whereas Jason DaCosta’s imported SHE’s MY DESTINY should get Reggae 6 bettors off to a flying start in the opening event set for 12:30 pm, another United States-bred, CLASSICAL ORB, appears to be a sound Twilight 6 banker.
CLASSICAL ORB, second time out for veteran trainer Colin Blair, lines up against eight rivals at seven and a half furlongs in the seventh event, his main rivals being leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s SIR JOHN and IT’S A BOY.
Though Blair hasn’t visited the winners’ enclosure in ages, CLASSICAL ORB’s first run from his barn was a promising one in which he had both DaCosta runners behind when finishing second to PRINCE MARSAHALL at nine furlongs, reporting off a three-month break on June 18.
Racing out of Ian Parsard’s yard, CLASSICAL ORB was a winner out of the mile chute in his previous race, beating CRUELLA on March 5.
The form of CLASSICAL ORB’s June 18 second-place run behind PRINCE MARSHALL has held true with third-place T BRADY returned eight days later to clock 1:18.4 at six and a half furlongs, beating IT’S A BOY by five and a half lengths.
IT’S A BOY, who finished fourth, a length behind CLASSICAL ORB, was never close to the importee for most of the event. When he won at a mile on May 21, IT’S A BOY had to depend on SIR JOHN as a rabbit.
SIR JOHN made all in his following race to win at seven furlongs to join IT’S A BOY up in class among non-winners-of-four, where they found PRINCE MARSHALL, off-the-break CLASSICAL ORB and T BRADY too hot to handle.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JULY 10
Race 1 – 1100m
She’s My Destiny (5)
Race 2 – 1000m Rd
Pakman (1)
Race 3 -1100m
Radical (4)
—-Race 4 – 1000m St
Fresh Cash (1)
Race 5 -1200m
Longie Lala (3)
Race 6 – 1000m St
Midnight Blue (5)
Race 7 -1500m
Classical Orb (7)
Race 8 – 1000m St
Basilicus (5)
Race 9 – 1200m
Tapit Good (6)
BETS OF THE DAY
Race 1 – 1100m
She’s My Destiny (5)
Race 7 -1500m
Classical Orb (7)