‘Puppy’ and businesswoman ‘Mampy’ jailed on gun, ammo charges Loop Jamaica

An operation led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) branch of the police force in Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, St Catherine, resulted in the seizure of a Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds on Tuesday, May 30.

As a result, 34-year-old Damion Young, otherwise called ‘Puppy’ and ‘Cuz’, and 31-year-old Kimone Williams, otherwise called ‘Mampy’, a businesswoman, both of Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine, have been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports are that about 8am during the operation, a premises was searched and the weapon and ammunition were found in a clothes basket.

Both persons were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session with investigator.

Their court date is being finalised.