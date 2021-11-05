Local Gov't reps deserve bigger budget share - Councillor Gordon Coach Steve McClaren rallies Reggae Boyz ahead of crucial USA clash 13-year-old girl of August Town, St Andrew gone missing NBA: Klay Thompson scores 22 points as Mavericks beat Spurs 120-109 British PM says no plans to talk with Putin; restates Ukraine support Tropical storm warning now in effect for Jamaica – Met Service
Local News

Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire

21 November 2024
Data-driven focus taken at CVSS’s National Volunteer Conference

Bitcoin is at the doorstep of US$100k as post-election rally rolls on

Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned

Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire

No vuvuzelas to be allowed at JLP annual conference

Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference conquers Negril

JOA unveils $250m plan for LA 2028 athlete development

Mortgage value and volume fall by 16.5% in Q3

Mr World Jamaica Tarique Barrett vies for the 2024 international title

Can Guardiola revive Man City after career-worst losing streak?

Pure National and Azan's incurred extensive damage after a major fire at their facilities on Ashenheim Road, Kingston on Monday.

Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.

While initial assessments confirm the damage is substantial, the company assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to restore production and minimize service disruptions.

"We are committed to ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality ice and water products they depend on," said CEO Theresa Lindo. "Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and the community during this challenging time. The safety of our employees and the satisfaction of our customers remain our top priorities."

Pure National also said it is implementing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the disruption while focusing on long-term improvements.

The company plans to not only repair the factory but also enhance its infrastructure to support expansion and innovation.

"This is a moment for growth and innovation," said Lindo. "We will not only restore our existing product lines but also explore the introduction of new offerings in the near future. We are determined to come back stronger and better positioned to meet the needs of our market."

