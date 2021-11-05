Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire
Data-driven focus taken at CVSS’s National Volunteer Conference
Bitcoin is at the doorstep of US$100k as post-election rally rolls on
Jussie Smollett’s conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned
Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire
No vuvuzelas to be allowed at JLP annual conference
Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference conquers Negril
JOA unveils $250m plan for LA 2028 athlete development
Mortgage value and volume fall by 16.5% in Q3
Mr World Jamaica Tarique Barrett vies for the 2024 international title
Can Guardiola revive Man City after career-worst losing streak?
Pure National and Azan's incurred extensive damage after a major fire at their facilities on Ashenheim Road, Kingston on Monday.
Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.
While initial assessments confirm the damage is substantial, the company assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to restore production and minimize service disruptions.
"We are committed to ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality ice and water products they depend on," said CEO Theresa Lindo. "Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and the community during this challenging time. The safety of our employees and the satisfaction of our customers remain our top priorities."
Pure National also said it is implementing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the disruption while focusing on long-term improvements.
The company plans to not only repair the factory but also enhance its infrastructure to support expansion and innovation.
"This is a moment for growth and innovation," said Lindo. "We will not only restore our existing product lines but also explore the introduction of new offerings in the near future. We are determined to come back stronger and better positioned to meet the needs of our market."
More From
The world is his oyster
A growing number of Jamaicans are being diagnosed with diabetes, raising concerns among health professionals. Consultant endocrinologist Dr Karen Phillips has reported a sharp rise in cases, linking t
Following an impressive showing at the 73rd Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico, our very own Miss Universe Jamaica, Rachel Silvera, is back on The Rock.
The newly crowned Miss Universe received a
The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is inviting the general public to its plant sale on Friday, December 6.
General Manager, Shaun Cameron said that the sale aims to attract small and casual farmers w
Investigators have provided more details in the case involving the retired police man who reportedly shot a man at a bar in St James and was accused of leaving the island.
The former JCF member ide
Jamaica’s economy contracted by 2.8 per cent in real value added for the July to September quarter, when compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, the Planning