Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire

Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.

While initial assessments confirm the damage is substantial, the company assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to restore production and minimize service disruptions.

"We are committed to ensuring our customers continue to receive the high-quality ice and water products they depend on," said CEO Theresa Lindo. "Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and the community during this challenging time. The safety of our employees and the satisfaction of our customers remain our top priorities."

Pure National also said it is implementing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of the disruption while focusing on long-term improvements.

The company plans to not only repair the factory but also enhance its infrastructure to support expansion and innovation.

"This is a moment for growth and innovation," said Lindo. "We will not only restore our existing product lines but also explore the introduction of new offerings in the near future. We are determined to come back stronger and better positioned to meet the needs of our market."