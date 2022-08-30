Purity stock at 52-week high Loop Jamaica

Consolidated Bakeries (Purity) led gains on Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The company, which manufactures baked goods under the Miss Birdie brand, gained 21 per cent to close at $2.29 which represented a 52-week high.

Also on the day, JPS preference shares gained 16 per cent to close at $3,100 or about the highest priced shares on the market. The top declining stock went to Portland JSX down a whopping 24 per cent to $9.13; JMMB Preference shares declined 15 per cent to $1.62 and General Accident declined 14 per cent to $5.02.

The JSE Index declined by 3,398.45 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 359,146.76 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,909,155 valued at $1,091,762,298.33.

Meanwhile, the Junior Market Index declined by 7.26 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 4,161.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,844,740 valued at $34,617,753.65.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,242.85 points (0.86 per cent) to close at 373,224.37 points and the volume traded amounted to 33,753,895 valued at $1,126,380,051.98.

Also on the day, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.61 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 214.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 57,945 valued at $9,558.18. The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.25 points (0.41 per cent) to close at 60.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,141 valued at $342,826.65.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.59 points (1.82 per cent) to close at 85.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,858,654 valued at $31,398,541.88.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.59 points (0.59 per cent) to close at 101.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,125,544 valued at $1,066,269,655.10.

Overall, market activity resulted from trading in 120 stocks of which 49 advanced, 48 declined and 23 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 33,753,895 units valued at $1,126,380,051.98. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 57,945 units valued at $9,558.18.