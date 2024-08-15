PwC donates US$50,000 to support Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts

PwC firms in the Caribbean and their employees have donated a total of US$50,000 to assist communities in the region recover from the devastation of Hurricane Beryl.

The category four storm caused significant destruction in the Eastern Caribbean particularly the islands of Carriacou, Petite Martinique, Union Island and Canouan last month. PwC has allocated the majority of its donation to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which has been providing critical support in these hardest-hit areas.

In addition, PwC is donating funds to Food for the Poor’s Hurricane Beryl Relief Fund in Jamaica, where the storm caused significant damage to properties in the parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, Hanover and Westmoreland.

Frazer Lindsay, CEO, PricewaterhouseCoopers Caribbean Region Ltd, said: “I am extremely grateful to our PwC people across eight territories in the Caribbean who generously donated to help our neighbours recover from the devastating storm. By supporting CDEMA and Food for the Poor, we are confident that our contributions will provide meaningful assistance to those who need it most as they rebuild their lives and communities.”