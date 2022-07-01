PwC Jamaica appoints Bruce Scott as new territory leader | Loop Jamaica

PwC Jamaica has announced the appointment of Bruce Scott as its new Territory Leader.

Scott succeeds Leighton McKnight following his retirement on June 30, 2022.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of PwC Caribbean Region Ltd (appointed on 1 January 2022) and is the Risk Assurance leader for PwC in the Caribbean.

He has over 25 years of leadership experience, including over 18 years as a partner, and has advised on enterprise-wide risk management transformation, internal audit sourcing, cybersecurity and business resilience across all major industries in the Caribbean.

Scott also worked in Canada while serving on a six-month tour of duty with PwC Canada.

He leads PwC Jamaica’s digital strategy services and works closely with the deals team in delivering forensic services. In his early years as a partner, Scott served as the engagement lead for a number of external audit clients in the financial services sector.

He is one of the youngest persons ever to qualify as a chartered accountant in the Caribbean, doing so at age 21.

On assuming his new role Scott said: “I truly feel privileged and honoured to assume leadership of our talented and committed team of professionals, especially at this very transformative time and as the Jamaican and regional economies are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m particularly excited about working with our PwC community of solvers both locally and across the Network to assist our clients to achieve sustainable outcomes and to support them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Leighton McKnight

Outgoing Territory Leader, Leighton McKnight, expressed his confidence as Scott takes on this new role.

He said, “I’m thrilled that Bruce has agreed to accept the role as Territory Leader. His energy, drive and market knowledge are critical to the future growth of the firm. He’s been driving large-scale client engagements for a number of years and I am confident that he will chart an exciting future course for the firm. On my part, it’s been a pleasure working with this remarkable team of talented professionals and a great privilege to lead the development of many of our people. Though I will miss my daily interactions with this great team, I am extremely confident that PwC Jamaica will soar to new heights under Bruce’s leadership.”

Scott is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). He holds an MBA in Finance from Manchester School of Business (UK), completed Executive Education courses at INSEAD in France and holds a number of other credentials in a variety of fields. He served as President of the ICAJ (2015-2017) and is a highly sought-after speaker on a range of topics including business ethics, risk management, and spiritual and personal development.

Scott is active in his community and teaches a course to students and working adults on financial freedom, which he developed, in a bid to improve financial literacy in these communities. He is currently writing a book on the same subject.

He is married and has three sons. He enjoys playing golf, the piano and football. He is a Christian and likes to share his faith, especially in a cross-cultural setting.