Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27 Loop Jamaica

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27

Motorcyclist killed in crash on main road in St Elizabeth

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Popular St James taxi operator reported missing

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

Charly Black brings holiday vibes to St Ann roadshow

Cop in custody after two men shot dead at party in Clarendon

Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup

German players warm up during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the Group E World Cup football match against Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).

A surprise opening-match loss has Germany headed into their second game seeking an easy victory to avoid a second consecutive early World Cup exit.

Too bad the Germans play Spain in what should be anything but a leisurely Sunday stroll.

Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match for the most lopsided game of this year’s tournament.

Germany should be concerned about their fate as they try to avoid losing three consecutive World Cup games. Before Germany’s early elimination in 2018, the men’s team had not failed to advance out of the group stage since 1938.

The four-time World Cup champions were upset by Japan 2-1 on Wednesday. Spain and Japan lead Group E with three points each, while Germany and Costa Rica have no points.

Three other games are on for the day.

See Sunday’s schedule below:

Group E

5:00 am – Japan vs Costa Rica2:00 pm – Spain vs Germany

Group F

8:00 am – Belgium vs Morocco11:00 am – Croatia vs Canada

