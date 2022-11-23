Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, November 24 Loop Jamaica

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, November 24
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, November 24

FIFA World Cup(TM)
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo controls a ball during his team official training on the eve of the Group H World Cup football match against Ghana at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Shahaniya, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man).

Two of the best players in football start World Cup competition on day five (Thursday) as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both seek history in Qatar.

Ronaldo is attempting to become the first male football player to score in five different World Cups when he leads Portugal against Ghana. Marta of Brazil has scored in five Women’s World Cups.

Neymar, meanwhile, is the leader of a Brazil team seeking a record-extending sixth World Cup title but first in 20 years. Brazil play Serbia in their first match.

See Thursday’s schedule below:

Group G5:00 am – Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group H8:00 am – Uruguay vs South Korea11:00 am – Portugal vs Ghana

Group G2:00 pm – Brazil vs Serbia

