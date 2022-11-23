Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23 Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ocho Rios Primary VP and parent charged after alleged ‘tussle’

NBA: Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid

Animal therapy to be introduced at Bustamante Hospital for Children

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23

Paternity leave comes into effect January 1, 2023

KC eliminated from Manning Cup, STATHS join JC in final

Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

New banknotes expected in Jamaica by early December — Clarke

TEF to host major Health and Wellness Conference on Nov 24 and 25

Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup

Wednesday Nov 23

20?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Canada forward Alphonso Davies, centre, warms up during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The winger is easily Canada’s top player but his status for the tournament was in doubt after he strained his right hamstring playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month. Davies was given the go-ahead to play Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.

Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986 and will face Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist and second in the FIFA rankings.

It is Canada’s second ever appearance at the World Cup, and their first trip to the tournament since a hapless three-loss performance 36 years ago.

Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals in 2014, their best World Cup showing, but failed to win a single match and were eliminated from the group stage four years ago.

See today’s schedule below:

Group F5:00 am – Morocco vs Croatia

Group E8:00 am – Germany vs Japan11:00 am – Spain vs Costa Rica

Group F2:00 pm – Belgium vs Canada

Related Articles

Sport

November 22, 2022 07:25 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Ocho Rios Primary VP and parent charged after alleged ‘tussle’

Sport

NBA: Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid

Jamaica News

Animal therapy to be introduced at Bustamante Hospital for Children

More From

Jamaica News

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

See also

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

Jamaica News

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in clo

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

Jamaica News

WATCH: Video outline of fatal shooting of man by soldier in Southside

A video has emerged with some outline of the physical circumstances under which a man, so far known only as ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste, was fatally shot by a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier in

Entertainment

Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Usher and more in Abu Dhabi for F1 Grand Prix

One thing about Jamaican sporting legend Usain Bolt is that wherever he works, he’ll also find time to play.
The ‘fastest man alive’ was the VIP guest at the Puma Family event in Abu Dhabi on Sunda

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols