Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23 Loop Jamaica

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.

Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986 and will face Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist and second in the FIFA rankings.

It is Canada’s second ever appearance at the World Cup, and their first trip to the tournament since a hapless three-loss performance 36 years ago.

Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals in 2014, their best World Cup showing, but failed to win a single match and were eliminated from the group stage four years ago.

See today’s schedule below:

Group F5:00 am – Morocco vs Croatia

Group E8:00 am – Germany vs Japan11:00 am – Spain vs Costa Rica

Group F2:00 pm – Belgium vs Canada