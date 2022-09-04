Qiana Joseph leads Barbados Royals into Women’s CPL final on Sunday Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals earned the right to face Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) following a four-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

The teams will be meeting for the second time in a final as last week the Royals secured the inaugural 6ixty.

Batting heroics from Qiana Joseph led the Royal to the victory on Saturday.

Sent in to bat in the final preliminary round match of the three-team tournament, the Warriors were restricted to 100 from their allotted 20 overs.

Despite Warriors’ openers Chamari Athapaththu (19 from 18) and Rashada Williams (16 from 27) racing to 21 from four overs, an all-round performance with the ball including some stunning catches meant the Royals went into the innings break on top.

In response, the Royals reached 103 for six to win the match with six balls remaining.

Hayley Matthews (22) and Aaliyah Alleyne (10) looked to make light work of the total but a rush of wickets and some tight bowling restricted the scoring. However, it came down to some big hitting from Qiana Joseph, who hammered 30 from 19 balls, to see them over the line.

After being put into bat, the Warriors started quickly before the dangerous Athapaththu was dismissed by young Fatima Sana. It was 34 for one at that stage.

As if often the case, one wicket brings another and with just seven more added to the score Williams was bowled by Selman after reaching 16 from 27 balls, meaning Stafanie Taylor and Shermaine Campbelle were in need of putting together a rebuild.

The pair looked to be finding their rhythm before a stunning catch by Britney Cooper sent Campbelle back to the dugout for 16 and the Warriors floundering on 83 for three after 17 over.

Another stunning catch from Alleyne saw the back of Chedean Nation for 11 and then two runouts in the final over meant the Warriors somewhat limped to 100 for seven.

Taylor was left stranded on 32 from 33 balls.

Chasing the victory target of 101, the Warriors’ openers Hayley Matthews and Alleyne looked keen to get the chase over quickly and were 22 without loss after five overs before Shakibi Gajnabi trapped Alleyne lbw for 10 with the first ball of her spell.

Gajnabi then made it two-in-two as Britney Cooper edged behind off the next ball and was dismissed without scoring.

Chloe Tryon and Matthews had a grip on the rebuild and when Taylor dropped Matthews on 20, the Royals raced to 59 for two from nine overs.

Making up for her mistake Taylor then caught Matthews who had only added two and a flurry of wickets meant the finish would be tight.

Runs began to dry up, but batting power and bravery from Joseph, who scored 30 off 19, sealed it with a six. The Royals took the two points for the win to book their spot in the championship match on Sunday.