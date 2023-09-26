Quadruple murder in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Quadruple murder in St Catherine Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

The police have cordoned off a section in the Riversdale, St Catherine, community where four people were killed at premises in a gun attack on Monday night.

A team of investigators is now in a section of Riversdale, St Catherine at the scene of what Loop News understands is a quadruple murder.

Details regarding the incident are still not clear at this time, but reports reaching Loop News are that residents in the area raised an alarm after explosions sounding like gunshots were heard late Monday.

The police were called to the area and the victims found.

Three women are said to be among the victims, two of them a mother and daughter.

This is a developing story.

