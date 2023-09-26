Quadruple murder victims were in mourning when killed Loop Jamaica

When gunmen snuffed out the lives of four people in Riversdale, St Catherine in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the family had already been in mourning.

The police disclosed after the gun attack and home invasion on Tuesday that they were yet to establish a motive, but one of the victims had just lost her spouse. In fact, one of them arrived in the island yesterday and was killed early this morning.

Watch as the police shared what they know so far about the gun attack that claimed the lives of Kerrian Higgins McGrath, 45, a farmer from Crawle district; Dorothy Higgins; Dianne Nicola Johnson, 38, a helper from Toms Hope in Fellowship, Portland; and a man known only as Kevin.