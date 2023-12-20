Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals distributed to Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Quaker Oats Company announced on Wednesday the market withdrawal of some of its granola bars and granola cereals, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe infections and, occasionally, fatal outcomes in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhoea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Quaker Oats said in a release that, in rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can lead to the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more serious illnesses, such as infected arteries, that is infected aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The products being recalled, a complete list for which can be found here, were produced in the US and distributed to Jamaica.

Therefore, the company informed potential consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

Additionally, consumers with any of the mentioned products can return the described product to the original store where they purchased it, presenting their purchase receipt.

For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline: [email protected]

To date, Quaker said it has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by the market withdrawal. Quaker said it has reported these actions to the relevant local authorities.

“It is important to note that this withdrawal only applies to the specific products listed here, and no other Quaker product is affected,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.