Quavo and Lana Del Rey Sparks Dating Rumors, Attends Grammy Party Together

Quavo and Lana Del Ray popped up at the pre-Grammys party on Sunday evening, and fans of both reacted to the odd sighting as they speculated that they might be dating.

This is the first time Quavo has been seen with a potential romantic partner since his break up with Saweetie more than three years ago. Saweetie has been booed up with rapper YG since last year, and the two appear to be growing strong after they released a statement announcing their breakup.

Recently, Quavo has been spotted at group outings with Karrueche Tran, but the two appear to be friends and have not been seen romantically. Lana is the first woman he has been seen with, and both seemed quite happy to attend the event on Sunday.

Photos shared by Paparazzi online showed her and Quavo being dropped off at the event. Lana is seen smiling in the car as she looks at at the former Migos. Both appear cheerful as they exit the vehicle to the event. Lana wears a black gown, while Quavo wears blue jeans and a white shirt.

There is a considerable space between them as they head to the event. However, fans online reacted to the sighting, with some speculating that they might be romantically involved since Lana also has a preference for black men, having allegedly dated A$AP Rocky in the past.

“Lana used to date ASAP rocky so I’m not surprised lol she always loved her some chocolate,” one person commented on the Shade Room. “This isn’t as random as yall think. Real Lana fans know. Or you must forgot Asap Rocky collab era,” another said. “How tf he bag Lana ??!!! Not mad at all. She’s that girl,” another added.

Another fan, however, reasoned, “What if they just friends??? like damn.”

Some fans didn’t seem to approve of the possible interracial coupling, with some accusing Quavo of disrespecting Black History Month. “Why do people wait until BHM to cut up ?! Every damn year,” one person said. “Quavo it’s Black History Month man,” another said.