Queen Ifrica stands with Donna-Lee Donaldson’s mother Loop Jamaica

“Fyah Muma” Queen Ifrica was among supporters of Donna-Lee Donaldson’s family who turned up at the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Thursday for murder accused Noel Maitland’s plea and case management hearing.

However, the matter was delayed until June 12. The delay is due to outstanding statements and material from the Communication Forensic & Cyber Crime Division.

Maitland, a policeman, is accused of killing his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson. He is also charged with preventing the burial of a corpse.

Queen Ifrica, who is also a mother, said she has been following the case since Donaldson’s disappearance in July last year.

Pointing out that she a patriotic Jamaican who loves the country, the “Lioness on the Rise” singer said she has been watching the pain of the young woman’s mother, Sophia Lugg, and decided she had to stand with her.

Queen Ifrica also offered some comforting words to the Lugg.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen with Maitland and was reported missing on July 13, 2022. The police believe she is dead, but her body has not been found despite their efforts.