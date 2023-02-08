Questions raised re alleged phone use by ‘Clans’ accused behind bar Loop Jamaica

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes is questioning whether the prosecution has presented substantial evidence to prove that members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang were using cell phones while in police custody, to contact their cronies on the outside.

Sykes raised the issue on Tuesday as he continued his third week of summation of the evidence in the gang trial that is being held in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Some key defendants, including alleged gang leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan; suspected top-tier member and St Thomas pastor, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie; murder convict Jason ‘City Puss’ Brown; and ex-soldier Jermaine Robinson, are among the 27 defendants who remain on trial.

On Tuesday Sykes was continuing to examine the cell phone conversations of the alleged gangsters, which were made by a former gangster-turned-state-witness who was working with police investigators to gather criminal evidence.

He used three cell phones to have conversation with Bryan and Brown, who were both detained at the time, as well as other alleged gangsters.

The audio of the recordings were played in court last year during the trial.

Sykes questioned the absence of records from the lockups or other correctional facilities where the accused were detained, pointing out that the prosecution appeared to be relying only on the statements of the ex-gangster.

According to the judge, such evidence could have been advanced from the island’s telecommunications providers to corroborate the assertions of the witness.

The chief jurist said those omissions will have to be carefully considered in arriving at a verdict in the case.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Sykes also examined a 69-page transcript of one of the audio recordings that were played in court.

He said following an assessment, there was nothing to indicate that there were any gaps in the conversation.

Additionally, he said the document is consistent, which suggested that the call-recording app that was downloaded by the witness was functioning efficiently at the time.

Meanwhile, the judge assessed a conversation involving the ex-gangster, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, Jason ‘City Puss’ Brown, and Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie.

In the particular audio recording, Brown was heard stating that the gang should focus on the youth, instead of senior members who had seemingly betrayed the gang.

Further, Brown, who was behind bars after being convicted for murder, expressed frustration with members who were said to be creating divisions within the gang.

For Sykes, the crown has relied heavily on the recordings to prove that Brown was a member of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

He said the contents of the recordings that were presented relative to Brown will have to be carefully considered with other testimonies to determine if the convict was a member of the gang even from behind bars.

The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.