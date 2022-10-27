Quick-eyed cops bag another gun on St Andrew streets Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Three men are in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Brighton Avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday, October 26.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 10:20 am, law enforcers were conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation on Olympic Way in the parish, when a Honda Civic motorcar was observed being diverted upon the occupants seeing the police.

The car was subsequently intercepted and searched, along with its occupants, and a Taurus 9mm pistol loaded with twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under one of the passenger seats.

A further search was conducted and three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside the glove compartment of the vehicle.

The men were subsequently arrested in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.

Only 10 minutes before this incident, the Olympic Gardens police seized a firearm in nearby Olympic Gardens, also due to quick action by a team of police personnel.

