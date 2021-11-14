Quick reprisal suspected for triple murder in Savanna-la-Mar | Loop Jamaica

After rampaging gunmen claimed the lives of three people in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Saturday morning, the parish continued to be plagued by gang violence the very same night.

Forty-four-year-old O’Neil Reid, otherwise called ‘Satan’, of Baptist Lane, Savanna-la-Mar, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Saturday night. The police believe his death was a reprisal for the triple murder that was committed earlier that day.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 8pm, residents heard explosions and summoned them.

Upon their arrival, Reid was seen lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday morning, gunmen killed 41-year-old Akime Bradbury, otherwise called ‘Paparazzi’, an aspiring entertainer of Dunbar’s River; 30-year-old Andreka Smith of Ricketts Street, and 38 year-old Dwayne Fong, otherwise called ‘Okidan’, of Dalling Street, all in Westmoreland.

Prior to the latest set of killings in the parish, there was a 53.8 per cent increase in the number of murders committed there so far this year, when compared to the corresponding period last year.