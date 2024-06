A quick-thinking policeman seized an illegal firearm and arrested one man at a wake in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

Reports are that the off-duty Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) member was at the event when he saw a man acting in a manner that aroused his suspicion.

The policeman reportedly apprehended and searched the man and a weapon reportedly found.

The male was later taken into custody.

The policeman has since been lauded by the police high command for his bravery and attention to detail.