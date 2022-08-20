Race Car upstages Eagle One in Arthur Jones Memorial Cup Loop Jamaica

Two-time champion jockey Shane Ellis booted home three winners at Caymanas Park on Saturday, closing his tally with the late double for the owner-trainer combination of Lakeland Farms and Spencer Chung, who brought down the curtains with RACE CAR in the Arthur Jones Memorial Cup at six furlongs.

Ellis, who got his first win on the 10-race card astride SPECIAL COUNSEL in the fifth, a $750,000 claiming event at five and a half furlongs, used Lakeland Farms’ United States-bred three-year-old debutante, even-money favourite CHAMPION BUBBLER, to land the ninth at five furlongs straight.

United States-bred RACE CAR outfinished EAGLE ONE and EMPEROROFTHECATS in their overnight allowance clash. The five-year-old grey reported off a three-month break to get a good start, chasing EAGLE ONE and three-year-old speedster EMPEROROFTHECATS into the lane.

RACE CAR joined the leaders early in the stretch run and responded to Ellis’ urgings inside the final half-furlong, winning by a length and a half in 1:13.3.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas also rode a three-timer, improving his tally against Dane Dawkins with who he is in a battle atop the riders’ standings. Thomas rode a two-timer for Richard Azan, PERFECT BREW (8-5) and JOSH (7-1), in the fourth and eighth events, respectively, in addition to Jason DaCosta’s SUPER DUPER in the seventh at odds of 9-5.

Dawkins, who started the 10-race card five wins clear of three-time champion Thomas, won aboard Gary Subratie’s 6-5 favourite GREAT TRICK at five furlongs straight in the sixth event.

Dawkins starts Sunday’s nine-race meet with a three-win lead over Thomas