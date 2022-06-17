Rachel McLarty returns to Sandals as PR head after tenure at law firm | Loop Jamaica

Attorney-at-law Rachel McLarty has returned to Sandals Resorts International (SRI) as Corporate Director of Communications and Public Relations, overseeing the company’s corporate communication efforts and public relations initiatives for the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands throughout the Caribbean.

“We are in a moment of tremendous momentum and require a skilled, expert hand to navigate through what will be an upcoming decade of unprecedented growth for the organisation,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of SRI.

“Rachel McLarty is that voice in the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the company as we celebrate our 40th anniversary and plan for the next forty.”

McLarty will be based in Kingston and lead a team of public relations and communication professionals in Jamaica and the Caribbean region.

During her first tenure with SRI, McLarty served as Group Director of Corporate Relations at Sandals for five years, beginning in 2006.

Prior to rejoining the company, she served as an attorney-at-law at Myers, Fletcher & Gordon, one of the largest law firms in Jamaica. She is deeply committed to improving and developing Caribbean communities and serves as Chairman of the Board for St Andrew High School for Girls and the SOS Children’s Villages in Jamaica.

“Sandals Resorts International remains the brand standard for Caribbean organisations, and it is an honour to rejoin the company at such a prolific time,” said McLarty.

“And while I have certainly followed the tremendous success of the brands in the last decade, I have remained even more impressed by the organisation’s continued commitment to the Caribbean, the region we all call home. I look forward to the incredible work to be done.”