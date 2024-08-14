RADA urges farmers to continue hurricane preparedness activities

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is encouraging farmers to continue hurricane preparedness activities as the season progresses.

The six-month Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Senior RADA Plant Health and Food Safety Officer Francine Webb has said sustainable approaches to farming and developing resilience to changing climate conditions are of utmost importance.

“At this stage, we’re still early in the hurricane season. In this recovery phase (after the impact of Hurricane Beryl), we also have to look at how we continue our level of preparation should we have any other events before the end of the season,” she said.

Webb told JIS News that measures that can help to reduce or mitigate damage, such as proper planning for crops in the field, should be implemented.

“You want to look at things that can enhance the air circulation as well. The maintenance of proper plant spacing to improve air circulation and reduce the humidity around the plants also must be considered, and will help in making conditions not as favourable for disease development,” the RADA representative pointed out.

She added: “In the medium to long-term you are talking, now, about crop rotation… looking at varieties that are more tolerant,” while emphasising that “farmers should also have their farm plan as part of their strategy.”

Meanwhile, RADA has reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers during the post-Hurricane Beryl recovery effort.

“At this time, we want to assure the general public, and especially our farmers, that we stand with you during this very challenging time. We recognise the immense hardships that you now face from the damaged crops to disrupted livelihoods, and we want to assure you that you are not alone in this journey,” Webb stated.

“Together we will rebuild and emerge stronger. Our commitment from RADA to you is unwavering, and we are dedicated to supporting you every step of the way with the provision of resources, guidance and assistance needed to recover swiftly and sustainably,” she further said.