‘RADAM!’ Man gets life sentence for gun, ammunition possession Loop Jamaica

In what is being cited as a significant development in the fight against illegal arms locally, 26-year-old Atlee Eric Murray of a March Pen Road address in Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been handed a life sentence following a landmark conviction.

Reports are that on the night of December 24, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, police personnel were patrolling the March Pen Road area in Spanish Town when they spotted a group of men near Big Tree.

On noticing the police presence, Murray reportedly made a sudden attempt to flee the scene.

During a subsequent pursuit, the law enforcers reportedly observed Murray removing a firearm from his waistband.

After apprehending him, the weapon was identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol. Along with the

firearm, a magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges was also recovered.

Murray was arrested and taken to the Spanish Town Police Station. After undergoing a formal question-and-answer session, he was charged and the case was brought to the St Catherine Parish Court.

Due to the nature of the crime, the matter was subsequently transferred to the Gun Court Division of the Supreme Court.

Murray eventually pleaded guilty to the charges, and on October 26, 2023, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the possession of a prohibited weapon, with the possibility of parole only after serving 15 years.

Additionally, he received a nine-year sentence for unauthorised possession of ammunition.

In a release on Friday, the police said the conviction stands as a testament to the commitment of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to ensure the safety of the population by curbing the threat that has been posed by illegal firearms in communities.