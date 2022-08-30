Radcliffe Daley appointed head of First Global Bank Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has appointed Radcliffe Daley as President and CEO of First Global Bank Limited (FGB), effective September 1, 2022.

Daley has over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector and has been acting in the role since Mariame McIntosh Robinson’s departure from the post in July 2022.

He first joined GraceKennedy in 2002 as Vice President, Retail Banking at FGB.

Daley then took on several other executive-level positions within FGB, including Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer, a position he held until his most recent appointment. Daley has also served as Chief Audit Executive of GraceKennedy Limited.

An alumnus of St George’s College in Kingston, Jamaica and an avid cricket enthusiast, Daley has served on several local boards, including the Management Committee of the Kingston Cricket Club, the Kensington Cricket Club, the Sabina Park Holdings Company, and the West Indies Retired Players Foundation.

Don Wehby, GK Group CEO and Chairman of GKFG expressed confidence in the incoming President and CEO, “Radcliffe is an experienced banker, having spent over three decades working in the banking industry. I know that he will do an excellent job leading FGB’s team to implement our strategy to grow the bank and continue serving our customers at the highest standard.”

Meanwhile, CEO of GKFG, Grace Burnett said, “Radcliffe takes over the helm of FGB at a dynamic time for the bank and the sector in Jamaica. With Radcliffe in charge, I anticipate we will see a redoubling of banking innovations, as FGB continues the work of helping our clients achieve their aspirations.”

FGB is the commercial banking arm of the GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG).

For over two decades FGB has solidified its reputation as being the preferred banking partner for MSMEs and was the first to market with late and Saturday banking services. Through Agency Banking, digital banking, and other innovations, FGB has been accelerating financial inclusion and helping Jamaicans and the diaspora to live gracefully.