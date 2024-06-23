Raddesh Roman inches closer in jockeys’ race aboard Inspire Force

RADDESH Roman on Sunday reduced his deficit behind leading rider Tevin Foster to six winners with a strong stretch ride aboard American INSPIRE FORCE in the Millard Ziadie Memorial at Caymanas Park, denying his rival victory aboard local-bred MILOS for a second consecutive race at five and a half furlongs.

Having extensively warmed up INSPIRE FORCE prior to the start of the overnight-allowance event, the American again left the gate slowly and was out-sped down the backstretch, racing next-to-last a half-mile out in the 11-horse field.

Foster, who was caught stealing home aboard MILOS by Roman astride INSPIRE FORCE on May 25, played the waiting game this time around, rating the colt seventh, avoiding the lead being contested by GOD OF LOVE and JAGUAR, tracked by CHOCOMO and LABAN.

CHOCOMO was the first to pounce on GOD OF LOVE and JAGUAR, pointing on the lead a furlong and a half out with LABAN attacking on his outside. Though he won the battle with LABAN, CHOCOMO soon gave way to MILOS storming on his inside to grab the lead.

No sooner had MILOS pointed, INSPIRE FORCE, who came off the home turn eighth, produced a charging last-furlong run to collar his rival in the dash for the wire, winning by three-quarter length at odds of 8-5.

Roman started the afternoon seven behind Foster after booting home a two-timer on Saturday’s 10-race card. However, Foster responded early on Sunday’s nine-event programme, erasing Roman’s gains with BLUE SKY at odds of 5-1 in the second event and PRINCESS FIANIE in the seventh for three-year-old maiden fillies.

Shane Richardson rode two winners in the first six races – ANIKA BELLE at 3-1 in the third and 9-2 chance ALWAYS WRIGHT in the fifth – impacting the Reggae 6, which returned a hefty $892,619 for winning tickets on mandatory-payout day.

June’s month of racing closes on Saturday ahead of the three-year-old classic campaign, which continues July 6 with the Jamaica St leger.