Rae Town residents protest police triple fatal shooting in community Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Monday Oct 23

Three 19-year-olds said to be the deceased persons

6 hrs ago

Residents Protest Triple Police Fatal Shooting In Rae Town

Some residents of Rae Town in Kingston on Sunday protested after police fatally shot three young men in the community.

According to residents, the men are fishermen, and they were killed innocently by police.

The shooting happened early in the morning.

The police have released the names of the three deceased men, who have been identified as Carlo Faulknor,  otherwise called ‘CJ’, from Paradise Street;  Andre ‘Max’ Turner from John’s Street; and Shaheed Morgan, also called ‘Tinado’, also from John’s Street.

The men are all said to be aged 19 years.

One of the deceased.

Police said a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 rounds, and an Arcus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five rounds, were seized following the shooting incident.

Reports indicate that the police went to the community after the reported robbery of three cellular phones and cash from two men and two women by two gunmen along Michael Manley Boulevard near the Rae Town fishing village. The robbery reportedly occurred at around 4:15 am.

Another of the deceased.

Following the robbery, a report was made to the police, and law enforcers reportedly tracked one of the stolen phones to a premises on Paradise Street in Rae Town.

One of the robbery victims was escorted to the premises, where one of the alleged robbers was pointed out.

The police reportedly entered the premises and were fired upon.

Following an alleged shootout and a subsequent search of the area, the three men were found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The third deceased.

They were transported to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) by the police, where they were all pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has started a probe of the incident.

