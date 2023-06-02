Rafael Nadal has hip surgery after missing French Open Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Rafael Nadal has hip surgery after missing French Open Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JUST IN: Three shot dead in Clarendon

Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area

Rafael Nadal has hip surgery after missing French Open

NOT SO COLD CASE: Suspect booked for murders over 5 yrs after offence

Loop Jamaica, Courts Jamaica partner for living room makeover

Driver ‘Screw’ charged with a host of alleged sexual acts with minor

Restructured VM Group to build on growth momentum

West Indies ‘A’ seal series win over Sri Lanka with draw in final game

Passenger trains derail in India killing at least 50

Search on for 15-year-old girl gone missing in St Catherine

Saturday Jun 03

21?C
Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, plays a backhand return to Mackenzie McDonald, of the U.S., during their second-round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023. Nadal had arthroscopic surgery on Friday, June 2, 2023, for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal had arthroscopic surgery on Friday night for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut.

Nadal’s spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said three doctors were involved in the procedure, which was taking place in Barcelona.

Perez-Barbadillo said he expected to be able to pass along information about the operation on Saturday, which is Nadal’s 37th birthday.

The Spaniard hasn’t competed anywhere since he lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open on Jan. 18. Nadal’s movement clearly was restricted for much of that match and he ended up with his earliest exit at any Grand Slam tournament since 2016.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury, and Perez-Barbadillo said at the time that Nadal was expected to need up to two months to fully recover. He initially aimed to enter the Monte Carlo Masters in March on his beloved red clay, but he wasn’t able to play there, then subsequently sat out tournament after tournament, decreasing the likelihood that he would be ready for the French Open.

Nadal announced during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, on May 18 that he would need to miss this year’s trip to compete in Paris. He said he would need to take an indefinite break from tennis — no matches and not even any practices.

And he added that he was not sure when — or, truly, if — he’ll be able to return to the tour, but figures that next season will be his last before retirement.

Nadal is just 1-3 this season and has dropped seven of his past nine matches overall, dating to a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open’s fourth round last September.

Nadal is tied with Novak Djokovic for the men’s record of 22 major championships. Djokovic is currently competing at Roland Garros — he moved into the fourth round with a three-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday — and is now four match wins away from pulling ahead of Nadal for the first time.

Related Articles

Sport

May 18, 2023 05:37 PM

Sport

January 19, 2023 11:36 AM

Sport

January 18, 2023 12:15 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Three shot dead in Clarendon

Jamaica News

Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area

Sport

Rafael Nadal has hip surgery after missing French Open

More From

Our Endz

See also

86-y-o gets keys to new home through Boom with Love Initiative

Boom Energy Drink, in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica, handed over the last of 10 new homes under its ‘Boom with Love’ initiative, to Monica Jackson from Treadways District, on May 29

Jamaica News

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Tears of joy concluded a three-year journey to victory for Natoya Williams, a grade 10 student at Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth.
Natoya walked away with the coveted $1-million prize along wit

Lifestyle

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Two years after Pauline, a Jamaican street dog, was flown from the Caribbean island to start a new life in Canada, she has died.
Pauline, who made many Jamaicans smile when a photo of her in winter

Jamaica News

Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area

Twenty-nine-year-old Javian Ferguson, student pilot of Lincoln Road, Kingston 16, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 193 centimetres (six

Business

Local banks actively preparing over 800 ABMs for new banknotes

The Jamaica Bankers’ Association (JBA) says it is actively collaborating with the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to ensure a smooth transition for the introduction and circulation of newly redesigned polymer b

Business

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

The JMMB Group’s operations in the Dominican Republic have secured the third position in the “Best Places to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean” category, as recognised by Great Place to

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols